Maryland Gubernatorial Candidate Speaks at Marijuana Summit
Posted:
Apr 20, 2018 2:10 PM
Updated:
: Benjamin Jealous (President and CEO of the NAACP) The 2013 Peace Ball: Voices of Hope And Resistance at Arena Stage on January 20, 2013 in Washington, D.C. (Photo: CBS)
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous says marijuana should be fully legalized, and people who live in areas that have been the most negatively affected by the nation's drug laws should get preference for jobs in the industry.
Jealous spoke Friday at the National Cannabis Policy Summit in Washington, D.C.
He has made full marijuana legalization for adults a part of his criminal justice reform plan to improve public safety and reduce the prison population.
Jealous also says people who have been convicted of crimes related to marijuana should have their records expunged, once the drug is fully legalized.
Jealous is the former national president and CEO of the NAACP. He is seeking the Democratic nomination for governor of Maryland.
The Republican candidate in last year's Virginia governor's race has been fined $2,000 for two television ads, despite both parties asking state regulators to disregard complaints filed against one another.More
Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous, right, adjusts his tie as he prepares for a Maryland Democratic primary gubernatorial debate, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Baltimore. Maryland’s primary will take place Tuesday, June 26. (Photo: AP)
Maryland's Democratic candidates for governor spent their first primary debate focusing on the candidate who wasn't on stage with them, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.More
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.
Traffic using the 500 block of Race Street in Cambridge is being diverted so that structural engineers can determine the stability of the building at 507 Race Street, which partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials.
After pleading to the Wicomico County Council to fund the Board of Education's requests over maintenance of effort earlier this month, the community has taken matters into their own hands to help back the Superintendent's initiatives.More
(Photo credit: City of Cambridge)
Traffic using the 500 block of Race Street in Cambridge is being diverted so that structural engineers can determine the stability of a building that partially collapsed, city officials said Wednesday afternoon.More
(Photo: Maryland Department of Natural Resources)
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is providing $12.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants to enhance and improve public boating access, facilities and navigation throughout the state.More
