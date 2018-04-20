Pa. Man Captures Video of Whale Swimming by Ocean City Fishing P - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Pa. Man Captures Video of Whale Swimming by Ocean City Fishing Pier

Posted: Apr 20, 2018 3:07 PM Updated:
(Photo credit: Troy Bickle) (Photo credit: Troy Bickle)

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A Pennsylvania man fishing in Ocean City, Maryland captured video of a rare sight Friday: a whale swimming past the Ocean City Fishing Pier. 

Troy Bickle visits Ocean City a few times a year to fish. But his latest fishing expedition to the resort town certainly turned into a most memorable one. 

In a Facebook post in which he shared his video, Bickle said, "So one of the coolest things just happened here at the Ocean [City} MD pier while I was fishing. Never thought I’d see a whale this close to shore. He even bumped into the pier."

Commenting on his experience, Bickle said, "Pretty exciting if you ask me."

 
