Pa. Man Captures Video of Whale Swimming by Ocean City Fishing Pier

OCEAN CITY, Md.- A Pennsylvania man fishing in Ocean City, Maryland captured video of a rare sight Friday: a whale swimming past the Ocean City Fishing Pier.

Troy Bickle visits Ocean City a few times a year to fish. But his latest fishing expedition to the resort town certainly turned into a most memorable one.

In a Facebook post in which he shared his video, Bickle said, "So one of the coolest things just happened here at the Ocean [City} MD pier while I was fishing. Never thought I’d see a whale this close to shore. He even bumped into the pier."

Commenting on his experience, Bickle said, "Pretty exciting if you ask me."