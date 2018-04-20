Man Gets 16 Years in Laurel Murder

LAUREL, Del.- A 19-year-old Laurel man who pleaded guilty to a 2017 shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead has been sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Stephon Jackson of Laurel, pleaded guilty in February to manslaughter, three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and one count of first-degree reckless endangering.

Prosecutors said that in January of last year, Jackson shot and killed Mekell Horsey while at the Wexford Village Apartment Complex on Sunset Drive in Laurel.

The Delaware Department of Justice said Friday that a Superior Court judge sentenced Jackson to 16 years in prison followed by six months of work release followed by two years of probation.