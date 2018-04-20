Two Salisbury Men Arrested in 2017 Homicide - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Salisbury Men Arrested in 2017 Homicide

Posted: Apr 20, 2018 4:49 PM Updated:
Lee R. Braboy (left) and Dionte K. Dutton (right) Lee R. Braboy (left) and Dionte K. Dutton (right)

SALISBURY, Md. -- Investigators with Maryland State Police's homicide unit arrested two Salisbury men Thursday in connection to a shooting homicide outside a VFW in 2017. 

According to State Police, Lee R. Braboy, 38, and Dionte K. Dutton, 33, both of Salisbury, Md., were charged with first and second degree murder, and first and second degree assault, among other charges, in connection to the murder of Jaquanta Walton, 20, of Salisbury. 

On June 10, 2017, MSP said Walton was at a party held at the VFW located on the 800-block of West Main Street in Salisbury. When the VFW closed for the night around 1 a.m., police said Walton and others were outside in the parking lot when Walton was shot. The suspect ran from the scene. 

Investigations ensued, which MSP said resulted in the evidence that implicates both Braboy and Dutton. The Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office approved the charges. 

Investigators obtained the arrest warrants Thursday and arrested Braboy and Dutton without incident at different locations in Salisbury.

Both men are being held at the Wicomico County Detention Center. 

Maryland State Police was assisted by the Salisbury Police Department, DEA, the Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force, the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office and State Police from the Salisbury Barrack, the Criminal Enforcement Division, the Gang Enforcement Unit, the State Apprehension Team, and the Special Tactical Assault Team Element. 

 

 

 

 

