Salisbury Man Sentenced in Rape of Teen

Posted: Apr 20, 2018 4:51 PM Updated:

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury man has received the maximum prison sentence in the rape of a 13-year-old relative.

Byron Maurice Simpson, 34, was sentenced to 45 years in the Division of Corrections for one count of sexual abuse of a minor and one count of second degree rape.

Upon release, Simpson must register for life as a Tier III sex offender. He was already a Tier I sex offender for a 2004 conviction for fourth degree sex offense and was non-compliant with registration requirements, according to the Office of the State's Attorney for Wicomico County.

Simpson was found guilty on the above charges stemming from an incident where Simpson raped a teen girl in a car at a family member's home in Fruitland on May 13, 2017. 

The 45 year sentence is to be served consecutive to a three year sentence Simpson is serving for a second degree assault conviction in Wicomico County.

 

