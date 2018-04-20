Police Investigate Shots Fired Complaint in Seaford

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating an incident where shots were reportedly fired at a home.

Police responded to the 11000 block of Henry Drive around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after receiving a call from a 27-year-old resident who said she heard several gunshots outside her home.

Troopers found three bullet holes that had entered the home from the outside. The bullets traveled through one bedroom wall and continued through a second bedroom wall. A car that was parked at the home also sustained damage to its rear passenger side window, according to police.

Two other adults and two small children were inside the home at the time. None of them were injured, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Corporal Bastianelli with Troop 5 at 302-337-1090. Information can also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-TIP-3333.