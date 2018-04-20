Four Arrested Following Walgreens Robbery and Police Chase in Lewes

LEWES, Del. -- Delaware State Police arrested four men early Friday morning after they stole drugs from the Walgreens pharmacy and led police on a chase.

It happened around two in the morning at the Walgreens on 7239 Five Points Square in Lewes. According to DSP, two people jumped behind the counter while two others served as lookouts. One of the suspects ordered the pharmacist to unlock the safes before they grabbed several bottles of oxycodone, liquid promethazine, and codeine, police said. The men ran from the scene.

State police said troopers spotted their car as they drove away and followed them. DSP's Aviation Unit also also helped maintain an eye on the car. The men drove across state lines and Maryland State Police joined in the chase. Then, police said the car crashed into a fence before the men led police on a foot chase. During the chase, the men threw a duffel bag out of the car that had all of the stolen medications, state police said.

State troopers arrested Steve T. Gantt, 25 of Washington DC, Earic Lewis, 24 of Washington DC, Antonio Jackson, 32 of Roswell Georgia, and Daniel Smith, 20 of Washington DC.

All four men were arrested on felony charges related to the chase in Maryland. They are awaiting extradition back to Delaware on charges related to the robbery.