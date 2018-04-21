Charges Filed in Draper Crash

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- A Lewes Man is now facing charges in connection with the accident that fatally wounded longtime WBOC owner Thomas Draper.

According to the Delaware Department of Justice, Shawn Armstrong was arrested on January 10th of this year. He is facing charges of Operation of a Vehicle Causing the Death of Another Person and Inattentive Driving.

The Delaware Department of Justice says Armstrong was released on $150 bail the day of his arrest. The department says on Monday April 30, there is an evidence hearing in his case. A final case review is scheduled for June 6th and a trial is scheduled for June 11th.