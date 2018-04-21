Draper Family and Friends Clean Up Adopted Highway - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Draper Family and Friends Clean Up Adopted Highway

Apr 21, 2018
By Madeleine Overturf
SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del.- For the second time this year, longtime WBOC owner Thomas Draper's family and friends cleaned up the highway where he incurred critical injuries that eventually took his life. The roadway--Slaughter Beach Road--has since been adopted in his name.

On Saturday, dozens of people turned out to pick up litter on a two mile stretch of the road. The first highway clean up was in January.

"We are going to keep this road clean," says Loblolly LLC Vice President and General Manager Johnny Hopkins. "We are going to do it at least three times a year."

Hopkins says the next clean up will be in August. This most recent event coincided with Earth Day weekend, a fact not lost on Mr. Draper's loved ones.

"He was really passionate about preserving open space and protecting sort of the landscape of Sussex County," Draper's daughter Mariah Calagione tells WBOC. "So I think he's up there looking down with a big old thumbs up."

For more on Mr. Draper, click here

 

