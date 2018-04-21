Horses Spotted Running Through Laurel

LAUREL, Del. -- An unusual sighting in Sussex County Saturday as more than a dozen horses were found running through the streets in Laurel.

Jason Tolson of Laurel sent us this video. He says he saw the horses running near Chipmans Pond Road around 11:45 a.m. Tolson says the horses came from Changing Fates Equine Rescue of Delaware, Inc. There are no details yet on how the horses escaped.

Laurel Police say a total of 14 horses broke free, but they have since been corralled.

Changing Fates was one of the facilities that took in some of the horses found in horrible conditions on the Hebron farm in Wicomico County in March.