Ellendale Man Arrested Following Traffic Violation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ellendale Man Charged After Traffic Violation Reveals 8 Outstanding Capias Warrants

Posted: Apr 21, 2018 11:47 PM Updated:

ELLEDNDALE, Del. -- An Ellendale man was arrested Saturday after police pulled him over for a traffic violation and found that he had eight outstanding warrants. 

According to Ellendale Police, Chief Bruce Von Goerres saw a car commit a traffic violation on Main Street just before 6 p.m. Police said the driver did not pull over and instead kept driving on Main Street before heading down East Railroad Avenue. The car eventually pulled into a driveway on Pine Street, and police said that the driver didn't increase his speed during the incident. 

Ellendale Police said the driver could not provide a license, registration, insurance card, or any means of positive identification. He also provided a fake name. 

Police said they identified the driver as Rolando E. Rodriguez,  40 of Ellendale, through a portable fingerprint scanner. They then learned he had eight various outstanding capias warrants from different Sussex County and Kent County courts. The Ellendale Police Department also charged him with driving while suspended and other related driving charges. 

Rodriguez was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute on $59,967.78 secured bail.

 

  • Delaware News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185255">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Delaware NewsMore>>

  • Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    May 23, 2018 10:44 PM2018-05-24 02:44:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:44 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:44:51 GMT
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Kent County Levy Court to Consider Frederica-Area Rezoning Request

    Kent County Levy Court to Consider Frederica-Area Rezoning Request

    May 23, 2018 5:23 PM2018-05-23 21:23:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:27:05 GMT
    Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)
    Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)
    FREDERICA, Del. --- A rezoning sought by the owners of 25 acres of land near Frederica that was mostly re-zoned for commercial use are asking for the remainder of that land to receive the same zoning. Kent County Planning Director Sarah Keifer said the reMore
    FREDERICA, Del. --- A rezoning sought by the owners of 25 acres of land near Frederica that was mostly re-zoned for commercial use are asking for the remainder of that land to receive the same zoning. Kent County Planning Director Sarah Keifer said the reMore
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices