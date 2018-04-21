Ellendale Man Charged After Traffic Violation Reveals 8 Outstanding Capias Warrants

ELLEDNDALE, Del. -- An Ellendale man was arrested Saturday after police pulled him over for a traffic violation and found that he had eight outstanding warrants.

According to Ellendale Police, Chief Bruce Von Goerres saw a car commit a traffic violation on Main Street just before 6 p.m. Police said the driver did not pull over and instead kept driving on Main Street before heading down East Railroad Avenue. The car eventually pulled into a driveway on Pine Street, and police said that the driver didn't increase his speed during the incident.

Ellendale Police said the driver could not provide a license, registration, insurance card, or any means of positive identification. He also provided a fake name.

Police said they identified the driver as Rolando E. Rodriguez, 40 of Ellendale, through a portable fingerprint scanner. They then learned he had eight various outstanding capias warrants from different Sussex County and Kent County courts. The Ellendale Police Department also charged him with driving while suspended and other related driving charges.

Rodriguez was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institute on $59,967.78 secured bail.