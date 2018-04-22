March for Babies in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md--An army of walkers marched throughout Salisbury Sunday morning for a special cause.

The Eastern Shore "March for Babies" works to improve the health of babies by funding research.

The unexpected happened for Cheryl and Kevin Preston, their son Noah, was born with birth defects. The Prestos triplets were also born premature.



"It was a lot of tears and very scary and a lot of praying, scary," says Presto.

Their story of pain is why they march for young ones.



Hundreds of participants share similar stories as they remember and support their babies.

Together the walkers came out with their sneakers and capes as they stride.



Organizers say their number one goal is to improve the health of babies.



"A lot of things that cause premature birth are known, so we work really hard to make sure people know what those things are," says Jessica Hales, event organizer.

Steps participants take in hopes of improving the health of babies all over the world.





