Dover Police Investigate Deadly Sunday Evening Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Dover Police Investigate Deadly Sunday Evening Crash

Posted: Apr 22, 2018 10:44 PM Updated:

DOVER, Del. -- Dover Police said they're investigating a deadly crash Sunday that killed one female pedestrian. 

According to Dover Police, it happened just after 7 p.m. on the 400 block of South Dupont Highway. Police said the driver was taken into custody down the road at a Royal Farms.

The investigation is in its early stages, police said. WBOC will update you as more details become available. 

  • Delaware News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185255">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Delaware NewsMore>>

  • Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    May 23, 2018 10:44 PM2018-05-24 02:44:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:44 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:44:51 GMT
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Kent County Levy Court to Consider Frederica-Area Rezoning Request

    Kent County Levy Court to Consider Frederica-Area Rezoning Request

    May 23, 2018 5:23 PM2018-05-23 21:23:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:27:05 GMT
    Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)
    Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)
    FREDERICA, Del. --- A rezoning sought by the owners of 25 acres of land near Frederica that was mostly re-zoned for commercial use are asking for the remainder of that land to receive the same zoning. Kent County Planning Director Sarah Keifer said the reMore
    FREDERICA, Del. --- A rezoning sought by the owners of 25 acres of land near Frederica that was mostly re-zoned for commercial use are asking for the remainder of that land to receive the same zoning. Kent County Planning Director Sarah Keifer said the reMore
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices