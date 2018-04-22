Two Juveniles and One Adult Arrested for Loitering and Criminal Trespassing

LAUREL, Del.- On Sunday April 22nd, the Laurel Police Department arrested two juveniles and an adult after they were caught loitering and trespassing in the Little Creek Apartment Complex.

During the arrests, 18 year old Jerziah Witherspoon of Laurel, began to actively resist arrest.

A large crowd began to gather and eventually started encompassing the officers who were trying to restrain the defendant.

Police searched Witherspoon and found him to be in possesion of,158 bags (1.106 grams) of heroin.

Witherspoon was arrested for assault on a Police Officer, two counts of resisting arrest with force, possession of a controlled

Substance in a Tier 1 quantity, possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Loitering among other charges.

Witherspoon who was currently out on bond from previous drug related charges was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #3

and committed to the Sussex Corrections Institution in default of a $69,702.00 cash bond.

The two juveniles were arrested for loitering and Criminal Trespassing and released to their parents.