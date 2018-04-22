Two Juveniles and One Adult Arrested for Loitering and Criminal - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Two Juveniles and One Adult Arrested for Loitering and Criminal Trespassing

Posted: Apr 22, 2018 11:43 PM Updated:
Jerziah Witherspoon Jerziah Witherspoon

LAUREL, Del.- On Sunday April 22nd, the Laurel Police Department arrested two juveniles and an adult after they were caught loitering and trespassing in the Little Creek Apartment Complex.

During the arrests, 18 year old Jerziah Witherspoon of Laurel, began to actively resist arrest.

A large crowd began to gather and eventually started encompassing the officers who were trying to restrain the defendant.

Police searched Witherspoon and found him to be in possesion of,158 bags (1.106 grams) of heroin.

Witherspoon was arrested for assault on a Police Officer, two counts of resisting arrest with force, possession of a controlled
Substance in a Tier 1 quantity, possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Loitering among other charges.

Witherspoon who was currently out on bond from previous drug related charges was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #3
and committed to the Sussex Corrections Institution in default of a $69,702.00 cash bond. 

The two juveniles were arrested for loitering and Criminal Trespassing and released to their parents.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    May 23, 2018 10:44 PM2018-05-24 02:44:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:44 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:44:51 GMT
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    May 23, 2018 10:36 PM2018-05-24 02:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices