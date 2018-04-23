Gas Prices Climb Amid Seasonal Switch to Summer-Grade Fuel - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Gas Prices Climb Amid Seasonal Switch to Summer-Grade Fuel

Posted: Apr 23, 2018

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - It's spring time, and gas prices are growing like weeds.

Drivers in the Mid-Atlantic region and across the country are paying more at the pump as stations switch over to summer blend fuel and oil prices continue to climb.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says motorists in Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey are paying at least four cents more for gas compared to last week.

AAA also warns that gas prices could increase another five to 10 cents ahead of the summer driving season.

Sunday's national average price was $2.76, up 18 cents from last month and 34 cents from this time last year.

At the close of trading Friday, West Texas Intermediate crude oil settled at $68.40 per barrel, climbing above $68 a barrel on Wednesday for the first time since 2015.

 

