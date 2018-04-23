Quantico Man Sentenced to Prison in 2017 Assault - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Quantico Man Sentenced to Prison in 2017 Assault

Posted: Apr 23, 2018 8:36 AM
SALISBURY, Md.- A Quantico, Maryland man convicted of first-degree assault and firearms charges in connection with an incident that happened at his home early last year has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. 

According to the Wicomico County State's Attorney's Office, five of Norman Joseph Fisher's 15 years behind bars are a minimum mandatory.

Court records show that on Feb. 25, pointed a rifle at his wife and threatened to kill her before ejecting his wife and two children from their home in the middle of the night.

Deputies with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office surrounded the home after a 911 call and arrested Fisher after they used a Taser to stun him during a struggle. Police found two guns in the home as well as various types of ammunition. Prosecutors said Fisher had been prohibited from owning a firearm due to a prior second-degree assault conviction. 

 

