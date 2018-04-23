Woman Run Over and Killed in Dover

DOVER, Del.- A man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday evening crash that claimed the life of a woman walking with her service dog across a highway in Dover.
Police said that shortly before 7 p.m., 60-year-old Brenda Beckner was crossing southbound US Route 13 (North DuPont Highway) from east to west against the pedestrian signal along with her service dog.
Investigators said that as Beckner continued to cross against the signal, a Subaru Outback operated by 47-year-old Edward Husbands of Milton was traveling southbound on US Route 13 and approaching Townsend Blvd Boulevard. Police said that is when Beckner was struck by the Outback and sustained fatal injuries as a result.
Authorities said Husbands continued southbound from the scene after failing to stop immediately after striking Beckner. He was followed by a witness who called police. Husbands eventually stopped in the parking lot of Royal Farms located at 295 S. DuPont Highway in Dover (approximately one-and-a-half miles from the accident scene).
Police said Husbands was taken into custody without incident and was released after being questioned about the incident. Charges are pending further investigation and review of the incident, police said.
