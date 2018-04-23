Del. Prisoner Caught 10 Minutes After Escape

DOVER, Del.- Delaware prison officials say an inmate was caught by police only 10 minutes after escaping.



The Delaware Department of Correction said inmate David Saccarote, 30, of Middletown, ran through an open storage room during trash detail at the Morris Community Correctional Center in Dover on Sunday.



Authorities said he was apprehended within 10 minutes by the Dover Police Department and taken to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center where he was held on $10,000 cash bail on new charges related to the escape attempt.

DOC officials said Saccarote was initially serving time for second-degree robbery.