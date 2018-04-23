Four Arrested in Seaford Car Theft

SEAFORD, Del. -- The City of Seaford Police Department says four people were taken into police custody Sunday for their involvement in a car theft.

Police say they received a complaint of the stolen car taken from the 700 block of Clarence Street. An alert was sent out in regards to the complaint and shortly after, officers spotted the stolen car traveling along Bridgeville Highway. Police then conducted a traffics stop where they arrested, Geri Rementer, Illiana Santiago, Guy Stanley, and Glenn Drummond.

Both Remeneter and Santiago were arrested and charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle; Stanley was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance - Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Stanley was also found wanted on eight outstanding Court Capias’s. All three were committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of bond.

Drummond was found wanted on two outstanding Court Capias’s; he was released on unsecured bond.