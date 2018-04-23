Four Arrested in Seaford Car Theft - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Four Arrested in Seaford Car Theft

Posted: Apr 23, 2018 1:47 PM Updated:
(Photo Credit: MGN Online) (Photo Credit: MGN Online)
Geri Rementer; Photo Credit: Seaford Police Geri Rementer; Photo Credit: Seaford Police
Glenn Drummond; Photo Credit: Seaford Police Glenn Drummond; Photo Credit: Seaford Police
Guy Stanley; Photo Credit: Seaford Police Guy Stanley; Photo Credit: Seaford Police
Iliana Santiago; Photo Credit: Seaford Police Iliana Santiago; Photo Credit: Seaford Police

SEAFORD, Del. -- The City of Seaford Police Department says four people were taken into police custody Sunday for their involvement in a car theft.

Police say they received a complaint of the stolen car taken from the 700 block of Clarence Street. An alert was sent out in regards to the complaint and shortly after, officers spotted the stolen car traveling along Bridgeville Highway. Police then conducted a traffics stop where they arrested, Geri Rementer, Illiana Santiago, Guy Stanley, and Glenn Drummond.

Both Remeneter and Santiago were arrested and charged with Theft of a Motor Vehicle; Stanley was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance - Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Stanley was also found wanted on eight outstanding Court Capias’s. All three were committed to Sussex Correctional Institute in lieu of bond.

Drummond was found wanted on two outstanding Court Capias’s; he was released on unsecured bond.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    May 23, 2018 10:44 PM2018-05-24 02:44:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:44 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:44:51 GMT
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    May 23, 2018 10:36 PM2018-05-24 02:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices