Dover House Party Shooting Investigation

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating shooting that occurred during a house party over the weekend.

Police said that at around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the unit block of Mitscher Road after reports of shots were fired. A neighboring home was hit five times. A car was also hit by bullets.

Police said no one was injured but police are still looking for those responsible.

The Dover Police Department anyone with information to call investigators at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or o-line at http://www.tipsubmit.com.