Two Arrested in Seaford Meth Lab Operation

SEAFORD, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested two people accused of operating a meth lab out of a home in Seaford.

On Saturday, police were tipped off about two wanted people occupying a home in the 6000 block of Owls Nest Road. When police arrived, they say they made contact with Mary B. Fleetwood, 36, and Zachary C. Hufnell, 29, both of Seaford, who were both confirmed to have active court capiases.

Troopers said that upon arresting Fleetwood and Hufnell, they saw in plain view the materials most commonly used to manufacture methamphetamine. Police then secured the home due to the hazardous and combustible nature of the process.

According to police, a subsequent search and investigation of both the interior and exterior of the property confirmed that a methamphetamine manufacturing lab was present on the property. Investigators say all of the components used to manufacture methamphetamine, along with key ingredients in making the drug, were safely collected and seized, along with .021 grams of heroin and 1.03 grams of methamphetamine.

No evacuations were ordered as police determined there was no immediate danger to nearby residents.

Hufnell and Fleetwood were taken to Delaware State Police Troop 4, where they were arrested and charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, manufacturing a controlled substance, unlawfully operating a clandestine laboratory and second-degree conspiracy.

Both were arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3, where secured bail was set at $74,000. Hufnell was then committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution, and Fleetwood to the Dolores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution.