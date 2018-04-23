Horn Point Lab Gets Solar Field, Canopy

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Among the green grass and flowers at the University of Maryland's Horn Point Laboratory, located just outside Cambridge, one can hear the hum of machines gathering light from the sun.

Horn Point Laboratory, which conducts research on the world's estuarine and ocean ecosystems, now has its own solar field, generating half of the lab's energy consumption.

Jeff Miley, an assistant facilities director at Horn Point, says they've been waiting nearly seven years for the project, including a solar canopy that shades parked cars while also charging the electric ones.

"It means everything to everyone here. No emissions, no fossil fuels. It's just perfect in every way."" Miley said.

The solar field lies just right of the campus. Horn Point Director Mike Roman says the 11,000 solar panels will save the lab nearly $400,000 in electric bills.

"Saving us money, but also showing folks the right thing to do," Roman said.

Roman adds the money will funnel back into programs and research like ones being done in the nearby Choptank River. The project also has it's own website, logging the amount of watts ingested and saved.

"It's a great thing. It's a huge day for us," Roman said.

A proud day for scientists and for the environment.

"This is something that has a visual impact that people can see and hopefully it will foster this idea elsewhere," Miley said.