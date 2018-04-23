Horn Point Lab Gets Solar Field, Canopy - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Horn Point Lab Gets Solar Field, Canopy

Posted: Apr 23, 2018 3:28 PM Updated:

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Among the green grass and flowers at the University of Maryland's Horn Point Laboratory, located just outside Cambridge, one can hear the hum of machines gathering light from the sun.

Horn Point Laboratory, which conducts research on the world's estuarine and ocean ecosystems, now has its own solar field, generating half of the lab's energy consumption.

Jeff Miley, an assistant facilities director at Horn Point, says they've been waiting nearly seven years for the project, including a solar canopy that shades parked cars while also charging the electric ones.

"It means everything to everyone here. No emissions, no fossil fuels. It's just perfect in every way."" Miley said.

The solar field lies just right of the campus. Horn Point Director Mike Roman says the 11,000 solar panels will save the lab nearly $400,000 in electric bills.

"Saving us money, but also showing folks the right thing to do," Roman said.

Roman adds the money will funnel back into programs and research like ones being done in the nearby Choptank River. The project also has it's own website, logging the amount of watts ingested and saved.

"It's a great thing. It's a huge day for us," Roman said.

A proud day for scientists and for the environment.

"This is something that has a visual impact that people can see and hopefully it will foster this idea elsewhere," Miley said.

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    May 23, 2018 10:44 PM2018-05-24 02:44:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:44 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:44:51 GMT
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    May 23, 2018 10:36 PM2018-05-24 02:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices