Arson Investigation Leads to Arrest of Salisbury Woman

SALISBURY, Md.- A Salisbury woman faces multiple charges following an investigation into threats of arson.

A member of the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Community Action Team was on patrol near Harford Road and North Zion Road in Salisbury on April 20 when Zora Vetra, 26, was spotted driving in a car. She had an active arrest warrant through the District Court of Wicomico County for threats of arson and was pulled over.

Vetra was placed under arrest, but she resisted while allegedly attempting to conceal a suspected crack pipe in her pants. Vetra also reportedly ripped open a bag of suspected crack cocaine in an attempt to destroy the evidence, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office said during Vetra's attempt to resist arrest, she assaulted the deputy. She was ultimately placed under arrest and taken to the Wicomico County Detention Center, where she is being held without bond.