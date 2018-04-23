Bike Light Project Expanding in Ocean City - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Bike Light Project Expanding in Ocean City

Posted: Apr 23, 2018 5:09 PM Updated:
Ocean City receives funding for safer bike path for bicyclist (WBOC) Ocean City receives funding for safer bike path for bicyclist (WBOC)

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Town of Ocean City is expanding its bicycle light project after the Ocean City Police Department said it experienced overwhelmingly positive feedback.

In March, police began distributing bicycle lights to Ocean City residents, free of charge, in an effort to improve bicycle safety.  

Now, Ocean City residents and visitors can bring their bicycles to any of the five fire stations to have the free lights installed, thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, the Ocean City Hotel Motel Restaurant Association and the State Highway Association. 

To further improve this safety initiative, bicycle lights will be available at the City Hall gazebo on Wednesdays from May 16 through June 27, from approximately 10 a.m. until noon.

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    May 23, 2018 10:44 PM2018-05-24 02:44:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:44 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:44:51 GMT
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    May 23, 2018 10:36 PM2018-05-24 02:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices