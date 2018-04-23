Bike Light Project Expanding in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Town of Ocean City is expanding its bicycle light project after the Ocean City Police Department said it experienced overwhelmingly positive feedback.

In March, police began distributing bicycle lights to Ocean City residents, free of charge, in an effort to improve bicycle safety.

Now, Ocean City residents and visitors can bring their bicycles to any of the five fire stations to have the free lights installed, thanks to a grant from the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore, the Ocean City Hotel Motel Restaurant Association and the State Highway Association.

To further improve this safety initiative, bicycle lights will be available at the City Hall gazebo on Wednesdays from May 16 through June 27, from approximately 10 a.m. until noon.