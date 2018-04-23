Delaware Auditor: State May Have Overpaid on Transportation Supervisors

Gun sales, minimum wage hike and death penalty. Three issues on legislators' minds as they gavel back into session Tuesday. (Photo: WBOC)

DOVER, Del. --- Delaware State Auditor Tom Wager said in a report on Monday that the education department may have overpaid more than $600,000 in the previous budget year on salaries and benefits for transportation supervisors in districts that didn't qualify for the assistance.

The report said districts need to have more than 7,000 qualified students to receive state funding for 70 percent of the salary for a transportation supervisor, though 12 districts received state funding for the positions. Wagner noted changes to state law several years ago removed the possibility for districts to receive a pro-rated or partial amount, though districts were still paying for transportation supervisors with state funding.

Eleven of the districts were in Sussex and Kent counties. The Delmar and Woodbridge school districts opted to cash the partial unit funding from the state, as permitted under state law.

Wagner said the change was believed by state officials to have been unintentional but was made, nonetheless.

The Delaware Department of Education said if the change is not reversed by lawmakers it would ensure districts that are not qualified for the financial support for transportation supervisor units would not receive it.