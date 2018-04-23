Berlin Business Owner Brokenhearted From Fire Damages

BERLIN, Md. - Ashley Abell has put her blood, sweat and tears into her month-old Berlin business.

Attics of My Life, located on South Main Street, caught on fire Monday morning. Abell's furniture store was full of smoke by the time she arrived.

"I just pulled in here and collapsed," Abell said.

She says she found out her shop was on fire through social media.

"I had gotten a message through Facebook stating that they were praying for me. And that they hoped I was OK and I was like 'what?'" Abell said.

Abell was overcome with emotions all day, but says she was grateful to the five responding fire departments that controlled the blaze within 30 minutes. Berlin Fire Chief Jimmy Corron says he believes the flames originated from the rear of the building by the back office. Firefighters were forced to break open the front windows of the store and some holes in the ceiling to help control the smoke.

"As soon as they vented the front door, black smoke come rolling out, then they climbed up on the roof and cut a couple holes in the roof and smoke come out of that too," Business Owner Ruth Koontz said.

Abell says the restored, valuable furniture within her store has taken years of refurbishing and could never be replaced.

"You got to bed one night and everything's great and then the next morning you wake up to your entire world just crashing," Abell said.

At this time Abell said she doesn't know what her next steps are for her business. The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire. Investigators say they have not yet determined a cause or damage amount from the flames in Berlin.