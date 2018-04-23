Failed Transformer to Blame for Mountaire Fire - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Updated: Fire at Mountaire Farms in Selbyville Causes $500K in Damage

Posted: Apr 23, 2018 8:14 PM Updated:

SELBYVILLE, Del.- A malfunctioning transformer is to blame for a Monday afternoon fire at the Mountaire Farms' processing plant in Selbyville, Delaware, investigators said. 

The fire broke out at around 3:45 p.m. Monday at the plant, located on Hoosier Street, the Delaware State Fire Marshal's Office said in a release Tuesday.

The Selbyville Vol. Fire Company, assisted by Frankford, Roxanna,
Dagsboro, Millsboro, Millville, and several other volunteer fire companies,
responded to the scene to find heavy fire showing from the third floor
exterior area of plant. 

The plant was in operation at the time of the incident but all employees were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported, authorities said. The fire was placed under control shortly before 6 p.m. 

There fire caused an estimated $500,000 in damage, according to investigators.

Mountaire Farms said in a press release that the fire was contained in the transformer area on the roof outside. The company said the rest of the building, including the interior, was not affected. 

The Selbyville plant was closed Tuesday but will resume normal operations Wednesday, the company said. 

