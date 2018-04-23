DelDOT Plans Front Street Upgrades in Milford

MILFORD, Del.- Front Street in Milford may soon get a makeover.

On Monday, the Delaware Department of Transportation unveiled plans to revamp the Front Street corridor from US 113 to Rehoboth Boulevard. The plans include creating new, brick sidewalks and adding multi use paths up and down the roadway. Some local business owners told WBOC the plans would bring more people into town to shop and dine.

"There are so many small family owned and operated small businesses that have been here for a while and now we are going to see some increased foot traffic which is wonderful," says Sherry Shupe, the owner of Fur Baby Boutique. "It helps our community thrive."

DelDOT says the project would be broken into phases. The first phase is anticipated to start within the next eighteen months, but it could be eight to 10 years before the entire project is complete. DelDOT says 80 percent of the project would be covered with federal funds. The remaining 20 would come from the city of Milford, something Mayor Bryan Shupe says is well worth the investment.

"We'll have infrastructure repair while we are going through construction: a complete overhaul of the asphalt, there will be sidewalks put in, bump outs, there will be streetscape landscaping," Shupe tells WBOC. "[It will] make it a beautiful place that when people drive by they'll say 'You know what? There is something about this community that makes me want to be a part of it.'"

DelDOT says the first phase will stretch from Washington to Fourth streets.