Ex-senator Gives up Right to Vote to Remove Name From Ballot
Posted:
Apr 24, 2018 9:41 AM
Updated:
Sen. Nathaniel Oaks (Photo: CBS)
BALTIMORE (AP)- A former Maryland senator has given up his right to vote to remove his name from the June Democratic primary ballot.
Nathaniel Oaks pleaded guilty to fraud charges in a federal bribery case last month. A judge refused to remove Oaks' name from the ballot last week as he's still eligible for office until his July sentencing. Attorney H. Mark Stichel told Oaks on Sunday that the cancellation would make him ineligible immediately.
The Baltimore Sun says Oaks doesn't want voters to pick him in case he's in prison in November. Stichel filed a copy of the cancelled registration Monday with the Baltimore Board of Elections.
Stichel says he plans to urge quick action in the case in court on Tuesday as ballots were set to start printing Monday.
Tuesday, May 22 2018 9:20 AM EDT2018-05-22 13:20:35 GMT
The Republican candidate in last year's Virginia governor's race has been fined $2,000 for two television ads, despite both parties asking state regulators to disregard complaints filed against one another.More
The Republican candidate in last year's Virginia governor's race has been fined $2,000 for two television ads, despite both parties asking state regulators to disregard complaints filed against one another.More
Monday, May 21 2018 2:06 PM EDT2018-05-21 18:06:00 GMT
Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous, right, adjusts his tie as he prepares for a Maryland Democratic primary gubernatorial debate, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Baltimore. Maryland’s primary will take place Tuesday, June 26. (Photo: AP)
Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous, right, adjusts his tie as he prepares for a Maryland Democratic primary gubernatorial debate, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Baltimore. Maryland’s primary will take place Tuesday, June 26. (Photo: AP)
Maryland's Democratic candidates for governor spent their first primary debate focusing on the candidate who wasn't on stage with them, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.More
Maryland's Democratic candidates for governor spent their first primary debate focusing on the candidate who wasn't on stage with them, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. More
Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.
Traffic using the 500 block of Race Street in Cambridge is being diverted so that structural engineers can determine the stability of the building at 507 Race Street, which partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials.
Traffic using the 500 block of Race Street in Cambridge is being diverted so that structural engineers can determine the stability of the building at 507 Race Street, which partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials.
Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:30 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:30:54 GMT
After pleading to the Wicomico County Council to fund the Board of Education's requests over maintenance of effort earlier this month, the community has taken matters into their own hands to help back the Superintendent's initiatives.More
After pleading to the Wicomico County Council to fund the Board of Education's requests over maintenance of effort earlier this month, the community has taken matters into their own hands to help back the Superintendent's initiatives. More
Wednesday, May 23 2018 9:02 PM EDT2018-05-24 01:02:42 GMT
(Photo credit: City of Cambridge)
(Photo credit: City of Cambridge)
Traffic using the 500 block of Race Street in Cambridge is being diverted so that structural engineers can determine the stability of a building that partially collapsed, city officials said Wednesday afternoon.More
Traffic using the 500 block of Race Street in Cambridge is being diverted so that structural engineers can determine the stability of the building at 507 Race Street, which partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials.More
Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:57 AM EDT2018-05-23 14:57:04 GMT
(Photo: Maryland Department of Natural Resources)
(Photo: Maryland Department of Natural Resources)
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is providing $12.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants to enhance and improve public boating access, facilities and navigation throughout the state.More
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced Wedneday that it is providing $12.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants to enhance and improve public boating access, facilities and navigation throughout the state.