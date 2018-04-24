Ex-senator Gives up Right to Vote to Remove Name From Ballot - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Ex-senator Gives up Right to Vote to Remove Name From Ballot

Posted: Apr 24, 2018 9:41 AM Updated:
Sen. Nathaniel Oaks (Photo: CBS) Sen. Nathaniel Oaks (Photo: CBS)

BALTIMORE (AP)- A former Maryland senator has given up his right to vote to remove his name from the June Democratic primary ballot.

Nathaniel Oaks pleaded guilty to fraud charges in a federal bribery case last month. A judge refused to remove Oaks' name from the ballot last week as he's still eligible for office until his July sentencing. Attorney H. Mark Stichel told Oaks on Sunday that the cancellation would make him ineligible immediately.

The Baltimore Sun says Oaks doesn't want voters to pick him in case he's in prison in November. Stichel filed a copy of the cancelled registration Monday with the Baltimore Board of Elections.

Stichel says he plans to urge quick action in the case in court on Tuesday as ballots were set to start printing Monday.

  • PoliticsMore>>

  • Hogan Campaign Reports Raising More Than $1.2M in 35 Days

    Hogan Campaign Reports Raising More Than $1.2M in 35 Days

    May 23, 2018 8:46 AM2018-05-23 12:46:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 8:47 AM EDT2018-05-23 12:47:42 GMT
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (Photo credit: Larry Hogan Facebook page)Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (Photo credit: Larry Hogan Facebook page)
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (Photo credit: Larry Hogan Facebook page)Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (Photo credit: Larry Hogan Facebook page)
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's re-election campaign flashed robust campaign fundraising results Tuesday before a midnight filing deadline.More
    Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan's re-election campaign flashed robust campaign fundraising results Tuesday before a midnight filing deadline.           More

  • Virginia Elections Board Fines Gillespie Campaign for TV Ads

    Virginia Elections Board Fines Gillespie Campaign for TV Ads

    May 22, 2018 9:20 AM2018-05-22 13:20:00 GMT
    Tuesday, May 22 2018 9:20 AM EDT2018-05-22 13:20:35 GMT
    The Republican candidate in last year's Virginia governor's race has been fined $2,000 for two television ads, despite both parties asking state regulators to disregard complaints filed against one another.More
    The Republican candidate in last year's Virginia governor's race has been fined $2,000 for two television ads, despite both parties asking state regulators to disregard complaints filed against one another.More

  • Maryland Democratic Candidates for Governor Focus on Hogan

    Maryland Democratic Candidates for Governor Focus on Hogan

    May 21, 2018 2:00 PM2018-05-21 18:00:00 GMT
    Monday, May 21 2018 2:06 PM EDT2018-05-21 18:06:00 GMT
    Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous, right, adjusts his tie as he prepares for a Maryland Democratic primary gubernatorial debate, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Baltimore. Maryland’s primary will take place Tuesday, June 26. (Photo: AP)Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous, right, adjusts his tie as he prepares for a Maryland Democratic primary gubernatorial debate, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Baltimore. Maryland’s primary will take place Tuesday, June 26. (Photo: AP)
    Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous, right, adjusts his tie as he prepares for a Maryland Democratic primary gubernatorial debate, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Baltimore. Maryland’s primary will take place Tuesday, June 26. (Photo: AP)Maryland Democratic gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous, right, adjusts his tie as he prepares for a Maryland Democratic primary gubernatorial debate, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Baltimore. Maryland’s primary will take place Tuesday, June 26. (Photo: AP)
    Maryland's Democratic candidates for governor spent their first primary debate focusing on the candidate who wasn't on stage with them, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.More
    Maryland's Democratic candidates for governor spent their first primary debate focusing on the candidate who wasn't on stage with them, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.           More

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    May 23, 2018 10:44 PM2018-05-24 02:44:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:44 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:44:51 GMT
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    May 23, 2018 10:36 PM2018-05-24 02:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore

  • Maryland News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185256">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Maryland NewsMore>>

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    May 23, 2018 10:36 PM2018-05-24 02:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore

  • Community Takes Action to Help Fund Wicomico County Public School Initiatives

    Community Takes Action to Help Fund Wicomico County Public School Initiatives

    May 23, 2018 10:30 PM2018-05-24 02:30:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:30 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:30:54 GMT
    After pleading to the Wicomico County Council to fund the Board of Education's requests over maintenance of effort earlier this month, the community has taken matters into their own hands to help back the Superintendent's initiatives.More
    After pleading to the Wicomico County Council to fund the Board of Education's requests over maintenance of effort earlier this month, the community has taken matters into their own hands to help back the Superintendent's initiatives. More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices