Police: Milford Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest, Seizure of 1,071 Bags of Heroin

Posted: Apr 24, 2018 11:20 AM
Bags of heroin seized during Saturday's traffic stop in Milford. (Photo: Milford Police Department) Bags of heroin seized during Saturday's traffic stop in Milford. (Photo: Milford Police Department)

MILFORD, Del.- Milford police say a weekend traffic stop led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man after 1,071 bags of heroin, along with other drugs and drug paraphernalia, were found in his possession. 

Police said that on Saturday afternoon an officer on patrol observed a vehicle being operated with an equipment violation on South DuPont Boulevard (US Rt 113). 

Authorities said a subsequent stop of the 2005 Buick in the 600 block of Northwest Front Street (SR 14) and further investigation resulted in the seizure of the aforementioned bags of heroin, 30.5 grams of marijuana, pills, brass knuckles, drug paraphernalia, and cash. 

John L. Morris, of Milford, was taken into custody and charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance in a Tier 5 quantity, two counts of possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a vehicle with improper window tinting, and carrying a concealed deadly weapon. 

Morris was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #7, and ordered held on $31,251 bail. 

