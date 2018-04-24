Milford Police: Man Charged in Deadly Drunk Driving Crash

MILFORD, Del.- A 30-year-old Harrington man is facing vehicular homicide, DUI and related charges in connection with an early Tuesday morning crash in Milford that left one person dead and another injured.

Milford police said the incident happened at around 2:35 a.m. on Bay Rd (SR 1) north of NE 10th Street in Milford.

According to police, a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of Bay Rd (SR 1) north of NE 10th Street when it collided with a Ford Escape traveling southbound in the southbound lane of Bay Road. The impact of the collision pushed the Ford Escape backwards in a northerly direction where the vehicle left the roadway and entered into the center grass median and came to its final resting place, police said. They said the Suburban then spun out and came to a final rest in the roadway facing a northeasterly direction in the area of the point of impact. Police said an investigation revealed that both drivers and all occupants were properly restrained.

The driver of the Suburban, Glenn M. Outten, 30, of Harrington, was transported to Bayhealth: Milford Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released.

The driver of the Ford Escape, Jay C. Richardson, 56, of Millsboro, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger of the Ford Escape was transported to Bayhealth by ambulance and stabilized before being airlifted to Christina Hospital for life-threatening injuries.

After Outten was released from Bayhealth, he was transported to Delaware State Police Troop 3, where he was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, first-degree vehicular assault, driving under the influence, driving on the wrong side of the road and no proof of insurance. Outten had a presentment through the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $7,000 secured bail.

Bay Road was closed for approximately four hours while the investigation was conducted by Delaware State Police and the roadway was cleared.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is asked to contact Cpl/3 W. Killen of the DSP Troop 3 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-698-8451.