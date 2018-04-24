Maryland Governor Signs Gun Violence Prevention Bills

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan signs legislation to enable judges to order people to temporarily give up their firearms if they are found to pose an immediate danger, one of more than 200 bills he signed on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 in Annapolis. (Photo: AP)
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has signed measures aimed at stopping gun violence.
Hogan signed a bill into law on Tuesday to enable families and law enforcement to ask courts for an order to temporarily restrict a person's access to firearms, if they are found to be a risk to themselves or others.
He also signed a measure to ban bump stocks, which can increase a semi-automatic rifle's firing rate. And Hogan signed a measure to require convicted domestic abusers to surrender their guns.
The Republican governor says they are "commonsense bipartisan measures that will keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill and those with criminal backgrounds."
He also signed legislation for tougher sentences for repeat violent offenders and people who commit crimes with a gun.
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.
Traffic using the 500 block of Race Street in Cambridge is being diverted so that structural engineers can determine the stability of the building at 507 Race Street, which partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials.
After pleading to the Wicomico County Council to fund the Board of Education's requests over maintenance of effort earlier this month, the community has taken matters into their own hands to help back the Superintendent's initiatives.More
(Photo credit: City of Cambridge)
Traffic using the 500 block of Race Street in Cambridge is being diverted so that structural engineers can determine the stability of a building that partially collapsed, city officials said Wednesday afternoon.More
(Photo: Maryland Department of Natural Resources)
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is providing $12.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants to enhance and improve public boating access, facilities and navigation throughout the state.More
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced Wedneday that it is providing $12.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants to enhance and improve public boating access, facilities and navigation throughout the state.