Man Shot While Sitting on Dover Porch

DOVER, Del.- A man sitting on a front porch in Dover had to be rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times early Tuesday, according to police.

Dover police said the incident happened just after midnight in the 200 block of West Reed Street when the 42-year-old victim was approached by four black male suspects.

Police said one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds, striking the victim three times in the left leg. The home, which was occupied by four people, was also struck but nobody else was hurt.

The victim was transported by medical personnel to Bayhealth Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com.