Man Shot While Sitting on Porch in Dover - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man Shot While Sitting on Dover Porch

Posted: Apr 24, 2018 2:39 PM Updated:
(Image: MGN) (Image: MGN)

DOVER, Del.-  A man sitting on a front porch in Dover had to be rushed to the hospital after being shot multiple times early Tuesday, according to police.

Dover police said the incident happened just after midnight in the 200 block of West Reed Street when the 42-year-old victim was approached by four black male suspects. 

Police said one of the suspects pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds, striking the victim three times in the left leg.  The home, which was occupied by four people, was also struck but nobody else was hurt.

The victim was transported by medical personnel to  Bayhealth Medical Center for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.tipsubmit.com.

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    May 23, 2018 10:44 PM2018-05-24 02:44:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:44 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:44:51 GMT
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    May 23, 2018 10:36 PM2018-05-24 02:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore

  • Delaware News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185255">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Delaware NewsMore>>

  • Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    May 23, 2018 10:44 PM2018-05-24 02:44:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:44 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:44:51 GMT
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Kent County Levy Court to Consider Frederica-Area Rezoning Request

    Kent County Levy Court to Consider Frederica-Area Rezoning Request

    May 23, 2018 5:23 PM2018-05-23 21:23:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 5:27 PM EDT2018-05-23 21:27:05 GMT
    Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)
    Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)
    FREDERICA, Del. --- A rezoning sought by the owners of 25 acres of land near Frederica that was mostly re-zoned for commercial use are asking for the remainder of that land to receive the same zoning. Kent County Planning Director Sarah Keifer said the reMore
    FREDERICA, Del. --- A rezoning sought by the owners of 25 acres of land near Frederica that was mostly re-zoned for commercial use are asking for the remainder of that land to receive the same zoning. Kent County Planning Director Sarah Keifer said the reMore
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices