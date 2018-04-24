Bennett High School Students Transform Garbage into Garments - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Bennett High School Students Transform Garbage into Garments

Posted: Apr 24, 2018 3:57 PM Updated:
Trashion Show 2018 in Bennett Highschool (c) WBOC 2018 Trashion Show 2018 in Bennett Highschool (c) WBOC 2018

 

SALISBURY, Md.- Students in James Bennett High School are turning trash into fashion.

Art teacher Erin Davis led her Art 3 and 4 students in the third edition of “Project Runway Trashion Show” a STEM lesson where students create outfits and sculptures using trash and recyclable materials.

"They not only learn about creative problem solving but, they use science, technology, math, art, and all kinds of things in order to create these sculptures and these outfits," Said Davis.

Students used materials like old magazines, trash bags, cardboard, and, plastic bottles in their creations.

"It means a lot that my students get excited about it and that they're willing to put forward the extra time and extra effort to make something that they're proud of," added Davis.

For some students like Sylvia Arrollo and her sister Sarah, this represents an opportunity to explore their creative side and to raise awareness about recycling.

"It had such a great time walking down the hallway and wearing a dress that I made myself," said Sylvia. "I worked in a sculpture made of plastic spoons and bottle caps. I believe everyone should try working with recyclables, it's fun and you help the environment," added Sarah.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    May 23, 2018 10:44 PM2018-05-24 02:44:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:44 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:44:51 GMT
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    May 23, 2018 10:36 PM2018-05-24 02:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore

  • Maryland News</span><div style="float:right"><a href="/global/Category.asp?C=185256">More &gt;&gt;</a></div><span>Maryland NewsMore>>

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    May 23, 2018 10:36 PM2018-05-24 02:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore

  • Community Takes Action to Help Fund Wicomico County Public School Initiatives

    Community Takes Action to Help Fund Wicomico County Public School Initiatives

    May 23, 2018 10:30 PM2018-05-24 02:30:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:30 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:30:54 GMT
    After pleading to the Wicomico County Council to fund the Board of Education's requests over maintenance of effort earlier this month, the community has taken matters into their own hands to help back the Superintendent's initiatives.More
    After pleading to the Wicomico County Council to fund the Board of Education's requests over maintenance of effort earlier this month, the community has taken matters into their own hands to help back the Superintendent's initiatives. More
    •   
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices