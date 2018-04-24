Bennett High School Students Transform Garbage into Garments

SALISBURY, Md.- Students in James Bennett High School are turning trash into fashion.

Art teacher Erin Davis led her Art 3 and 4 students in the third edition of “Project Runway Trashion Show” a STEM lesson where students create outfits and sculptures using trash and recyclable materials.

"They not only learn about creative problem solving but, they use science, technology, math, art, and all kinds of things in order to create these sculptures and these outfits," Said Davis.

Students used materials like old magazines, trash bags, cardboard, and, plastic bottles in their creations.

"It means a lot that my students get excited about it and that they're willing to put forward the extra time and extra effort to make something that they're proud of," added Davis.

For some students like Sylvia Arrollo and her sister Sarah, this represents an opportunity to explore their creative side and to raise awareness about recycling.

"It had such a great time walking down the hallway and wearing a dress that I made myself," said Sylvia. "I worked in a sculpture made of plastic spoons and bottle caps. I believe everyone should try working with recyclables, it's fun and you help the environment," added Sarah.