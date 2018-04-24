Unusually Cold Weather Slowing Maryland Paving Projects - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Unusually Cold Weather Slowing Maryland Paving Projects

Posted: Apr 24, 2018 5:52 PM Updated:

DENTON, Md. - Orange cones and signs dotting the road on Tuesday mark work still left along Route 404 near Denton. Paving is now the Maryland State Highway Administration's last step to completing the project, but frigid temps have been making it a bit difficult.

Community Liaison, Bob Rager, says the special asphalt being laid down on Route 404's eastbound lanes need an outside temperature of 50 degrees or more.

"The way it's been with the nighttime temperatures in the 30 and 40s just doesn't lend well to paving right now," Rager said.

Rager says unusually cold spring temps have slowed the project down by around two weeks - sometimes bringing it to a full stop.

"The later we push back the start of the paving, the longer that drags over the course of several weeks to get done," Rager said.

Rager adds rainy weather isn't helping the projects, hoping to finish before Memorial Day beach traffic and itt isn't helping drivers, like Ronald Pippin, either.

"If I can avoid it, I do," Pippin said.

Pippin says he'll likely take more back roads until the work on Route 404 is done.

Rager says a whole two lists of paving projects still need to be done throughout the Summer and Fall. Despite the setbacks, Rager says he and SHA crews remain hopeful the paving will get done.

"I think we're in good shape from here on out," Rager said.

 

