Police Search for Suspects in Dover Shooting - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Search for Suspects in Dover Shooting

Posted: Apr 24, 2018 7:12 PM Updated:
(Image: MGN) (Image: MGN)

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.

According to police, a 42-year-old man was allegedly approached by four black men while sitting on a front porch in the 200 block of West Reed Street shortly after 12 a.m.

One of the men pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds, hitting the victim three times in the left leg, police said.

The home was also hit by bullets. Four other people were inside at the time, but no one else was hurt, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through Delaware Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-TIP-3333.  

 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    May 23, 2018 10:44 PM2018-05-24 02:44:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:44 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:44:51 GMT
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    May 23, 2018 10:36 PM2018-05-24 02:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices