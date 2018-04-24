Police Search for Suspects in Dover Shooting

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.

According to police, a 42-year-old man was allegedly approached by four black men while sitting on a front porch in the 200 block of West Reed Street shortly after 12 a.m.

One of the men pulled out a handgun and fired several rounds, hitting the victim three times in the left leg, police said.

The home was also hit by bullets. Four other people were inside at the time, but no one else was hurt, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he is being treated for his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dover Police at 302-736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through Delaware Crime Stoppers online or by calling 1-800-TIP-3333.