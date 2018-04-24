Two Arrested For Copper Wire Thefts in Delaware

CAMDEN WYOMING/GREENWOOD, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested two people in connection with multiple thefts of copper wire from commercial irrigation systems.

The investigation began in February 2018, when several thefts of copper wire from commercial irrigation systems spanning from Camden Wyoming to Greenwood were reported to the police.

Through investigative measures, Troopers were able to identify two suspects, 23-year-old Taylor Provanchie of Harrington and 30-year-old Thomas Bradley also of Harrington.

According to police, Provanchie and Bradley stole over 1,000 pounds of copper wire and received over $1,800 in proceeds from the scrap yard.

Provanchie was arrested on April 19 and charged with eight counts of felony theft, seven counts of third degree criminal trespass, six counts of criminal mischief and two counts of felony criminal mischief. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2. He was released on $17,750 unsecured bond.

Bradley was arrested on April 23 and was charged with eight counts of felony theft, seven counts of third degree criminal trespass, four counts of criminal mischief and two counts of felony criminal mischief. He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $28,207 secured bond.