Delaware Sen. Chris Coons' Vote Allows Pompeo Nomination to Advance in Senate

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Democratic Sen. Chris Coons changed his vote on Senate Foreign Relations Committee to allow CIA Director Mike Pompeo's nomination for Secretary of State to advance to full Senate consideration.

Coons changed his vote from "no" to "present" because Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson of Georgia would have to rush back from a funeral service in Atlanta and other senators would be waiting for his return.

As a result, the vote came 11-to-9 in Pompeo's favor.

Committee Chairman Sen. Bob Corker said, "I think we've done the right thing together. I want to thank Senator Coons for being a statesman."

If Coons voted "no," Pompeo would have been the first Secretary of State nominee to not get the nod from the committee.

Coons said, "Every now and then we should find a way towards each other in ways like this, in moments like this."

Pompeo has received support from Democratic Senators Joe Manchin, West Virginia, and Heidi Heitkamp, Minnesota, and Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky.

Paul said, "From what I've been told and listened to with the director, I think that he is open and understands that his job is that the president is his boss and will listen."

The White House issued a statement applauding the Pompeo vote and says the secretary-designate is "an integral part of the President's vision going forward."