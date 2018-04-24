Community Concerned Over Proposed CAFO Project in Showell - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Community Concerned Over Proposed CAFO Project in Showell

Posted: Apr 24, 2018 10:23 PM Updated:

SHOWELL, Md. - A concentrated animal feeding operation could be coming to Worcester County. 

A permit request was made for three chicken houses to be placed on a parcel of land located on Peerless Road in Showell off of U.S. Route 113. The project has already been cleared for construction, but it's only if Maryland Department of the Environment approves a water discharge permit that the applicant could move animals onto the property.  Assateague Coastal Trust Executive Director Kathy Phillips requested a public hearing with MDE on Tuesday so the community's concerns could be addressed. 

"We are very concerned about the water quality and the fact that this is probably just not the right place for this three house CAFO development. It is a very sensitive area," Phillips said. 

Phillips and other neighbors addressed worries for the water quality that could potentially become affected along Middle Branch, Shingle Landing Prong and St. Martin's River.  Phillips even spoke to the contamination the waterways have previously faced. 

"Shingle Landing Prong has been impaired for many years, originally due to a poultry processing plant that used to be in Showell," Phillips said. 

Other concerns mentioned at the hearing were those of potential air quality pollution, regulations and lack of public knowledge about the project. 

The applicant was not present at Tuesday night's hearing.  MDE says the public's participation is appreciated while they make a final decision on the permit request in Showell. 

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    Judge Won't Reconsider Nixing of Political Balance on Courts

    May 23, 2018 10:44 PM2018-05-24 02:44:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:44 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:44:51 GMT
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More
    A federal judge has rejected Democratic Gov. John Carney's request to reconsider her ruling invalidating a state mandate for political balance on Delaware's courts.More

  • Small Town Shopping Award

    Small Town Shopping Award

    May 23, 2018 10:40 PM2018-05-24 02:40:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:40 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:40:01 GMT
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers.More
    Berlin and Lewes were named one of the best small towns of shopping by USA Today readers. More

  • Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    Boardwalk Barriers Installed in Ocean City

    May 23, 2018 10:36 PM2018-05-24 02:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, May 23 2018 10:36 PM EDT2018-05-24 02:36:29 GMT
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
    OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices