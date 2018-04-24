Community Concerned Over Proposed CAFO Project in Showell

SHOWELL, Md. - A concentrated animal feeding operation could be coming to Worcester County.

A permit request was made for three chicken houses to be placed on a parcel of land located on Peerless Road in Showell off of U.S. Route 113. The project has already been cleared for construction, but it's only if Maryland Department of the Environment approves a water discharge permit that the applicant could move animals onto the property. Assateague Coastal Trust Executive Director Kathy Phillips requested a public hearing with MDE on Tuesday so the community's concerns could be addressed.

"We are very concerned about the water quality and the fact that this is probably just not the right place for this three house CAFO development. It is a very sensitive area," Phillips said.

Phillips and other neighbors addressed worries for the water quality that could potentially become affected along Middle Branch, Shingle Landing Prong and St. Martin's River. Phillips even spoke to the contamination the waterways have previously faced.

"Shingle Landing Prong has been impaired for many years, originally due to a poultry processing plant that used to be in Showell," Phillips said.

Other concerns mentioned at the hearing were those of potential air quality pollution, regulations and lack of public knowledge about the project.

The applicant was not present at Tuesday night's hearing. MDE says the public's participation is appreciated while they make a final decision on the permit request in Showell.