Hundreds March in Seaford Demanding "Justice for Germani"

SEAFORD, Del.- Just weeks after nine-year-old Germani Truitt-Handy was killed during a hit and run accident, her family and friends marched the streets of Seaford demanding justice.

Delaware State Police say 21 year old Dwyane McConnell of Seaford was the driver who hit Germani before fleeing the scene. He was released on $6,151 unsecured bond last week after being charged with operation of a vehicle causing death of another person, inattentive driving, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in death, failure to report a collision resulting in injury or death and possession of marijuana.

"It’s crime on top of crime," says Nia 2X, the President of the Washington D.C. Chapter of the National Action Network. "He needs to be locked up he doesn’t need to be walking around earning money in a job."

On Monday afternoon, hundreds of people--many carrying "Justice for Germani" signs-- marched from the Big Lots in Seaford to a park across from the city hall. Many questioned why a judge would let McConnell out on bail, especially on an amount viewed as quite low.

"Continue to pray that God will prick the heart of the judges," said Krystle Blackwell, the president of GGC Incorporated. "So that justice can be served for nine-year-old Germani."

WBOC spoke with McConnell's lawyer briefly over the phone. He said the bail was set for various reasons and that the case was in the very early stages. He declined to comment further. A justice department spokesperson said in a statement: "The Department of Justice extends its sympathies to the family and friends of Germani Truitt-Handy, and state prosecutors will work to bring justice in the case."

The department says McConnell's bail has been adjusted slightly, with new conditions, including "pre-trial services, GPS monitoring, a substance abuse screening and treatment, drug testing three times per week, a curfew, and zero tolerance for drugs and driving."

At Monday's march, Germani's mother, Shequita Truitt, said more must be done. Visibly emotional, she had a message for all parents.

"Hold your kids tight," she told WBOC. "You never know when it’s going to be your last time with them."