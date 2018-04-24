Millville Considers Prohibiting Firearm Discharge in Town Limits - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Millville Considers Prohibiting Firearm Discharge in Town Limits

Posted: Apr 24, 2018 11:34 PM Updated:
By Madeleine Overturf
MILLVILLE, Del.- A proposed ordinance in Millville would outlaw the discharge of many firearms within town limits. The restriction would not apply to law enforcement officers on duty or those acting in self defense.

The town says the ordinance was inspired after a couple of close calls involving gunfire.

"There was even an incident where a residents' home was shot into," says Town Clerk Matt Amerling. "But fortunately at the time they were not home so nobody was hurt. However it did happen."

Amerling says the ordinance is all about safety.

"People I think underestimate how close in proximity houses are to the area and even to open space," he says. "This is just a way to curtail any unfortunate accidents."

Mark Derrickson, a Millville native and owner of M&L Guns in Dagsboro agrees there no space to safety fire a round in the town.

"The open fields and the old dirt holes and stuff are just non existent now like they were 30-35 years ago," he says. "I can see the need for probably such an ordinance as that if they've had a problem with it."

Derrickson however questions why the ordinance also includes other items such as air rifles and bow and arrows, a sentiment echoed by Millville Barber Shop owner Paul Cusimano.

"It's just way too much of an overkill on a common sense idea that no you shouldn't be shooting a weapon," he says. "If it was just a weapon, I might be able to support it a little bit more, but everything that's included in here I just don't think it's a good idea."

The town was set to discuss the ordinance at their workshop on Tuesday night. Amerling says any finalized version or vote is expected after the town's budget is finalized in May. 

