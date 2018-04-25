Smyrna Man Arrested for Firearm and Drug Charges

MAGNOLIA, Del. - A Smyrna man was arrested for a stolen firearm, but a search warrant also led to the discovery of several drugs.

On Tuesday April 24, members of the Smyrna Police Department, Kent County Drug Unit, Kent County Property Crimes Unit and the Delaware State Police Special Operations Response Team executed a search warrant at a residence located in the 100 block of Woodville Dr., Magnolia.

Delaware State Police and the Smyrna Police Department say 19-year-old Kwamai Johnson of Smyrna was arrested for having a Smith and Wesson rifle, 3 loaded rifle magazines with numerous rifle ammunition, 4,147 blue wax bags of suspected heroin (approximately 29.029 grams), approximately 276.4 grams of Marijuana and numerous drug paraphernalia items.

The Delaware State Police charged Johnson with possession of heroin, possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center $51,000 secured bond.