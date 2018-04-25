Laurel Pastor Arrested on Child Pornography Charges - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Pastor Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 4:17 PM Updated:
Pastor Cesar M. Rios Martinez of Iglesia El Espiritu Santo in Salisbury arrested on child porn charges; Photo Credit: Delaware DOJ

LAUREL, Del. (WBOC/AP) - Authorities say a pastor at a church in Maryland has been arrested on child pornography charges.

The Delaware Department of Justice said 35-year-old Cesar M. Rios Martinez was charged Wednesday with 25 counts of dealing in child pornography. Officials said detectives searched Martinez's home in Laurel, Delaware, and seized multiple electronic devices containing child pornography files.

Officials said Martinez is a pastor at Iglesia El Espiritu Santo in Salisbury, Maryland.

His arrest was the result of an undercover investigation by the Delaware Child Predator Task Force. Officials said additional charges could be coming.

Martinez is being held at Sussex Correctional Institution. Court records do not yet list an attorney for Martinez.

