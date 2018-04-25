Milford Officials to Audit City's Trash and Recycling - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

City of Milford to Audit Community's Trash and Recycling

Posted: Apr 25, 2018

MILFORD, Del. -- The City of Milford is asking all of its residents to participate in an audit of the city's trash, recycle and yard waste containers. 

City officials said they contracted Rehrig Pacific Company to perform the audit during the week of May 7- May 11. They ask that all Milford customers put their containers, empty or full, to their curbs by 7 a.m. on the day of their scheduled collection days. 

The company will follow city trucks throughout each route. The city will notify its residents once the audit is complete in their area with a new educational sticker on the lids of the recycling and yard waste containers. The stickers will also have a new serial number. 

City officials urge everyone to participate in the audit, and not to remove the containers until the end of the day or until they see that sticker. 

The city asks residents to call the Public Works Department at 302-422-1110 if they can't put the containers out during the schedule audit. 

Below is the scheduled collection days during the week's audit:

City-Wide Yard Waste - Monday

Route 1 – Tuesday

Route 2 – Wednesday

Route 3 – Thursday

Route 4 – Friday

 

 

