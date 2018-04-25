City of Milford to Audit Community's Trash and Recycling
Apr 25, 2018 4:30 PM
MILFORD, Del. -- The City of Milford is asking all of its residents to participate in an audit of the city's trash, recycle and yard waste containers.
City officials said they contracted Rehrig Pacific Company to perform the audit during the week of May 7- May 11. They ask that all Milford customers put their containers, empty or full, to their curbs by 7 a.m. on the day of their scheduled collection days.
The company will follow city trucks throughout each route. The city will notify its residents once the audit is complete in their area with a new educational sticker on the lids of the recycling and yard waste containers. The stickers will also have a new serial number.
City officials urge everyone to participate in the audit, and not to remove the containers until the end of the day or until they see that sticker.
The city asks residents to call the Public Works Department at 302-422-1110 if they can't put the containers out during the schedule audit.
Below is the scheduled collection days during the week's audit:
City-Wide Yard Waste - Monday
Route 1 – Tuesday
Route 2 – Wednesday
Route 3 – Thursday
Route 4 – Friday
Milford Officials to Audit City's Trash and Recycling
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.
Traffic using the 500 block of Race Street in Cambridge is being diverted so that structural engineers can determine the stability of the building at 507 Race Street, which partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials.
Milford Neck Road (Photo: WBOC)
FREDERICA, Del. --- A rezoning sought by the owners of 25 acres of land near Frederica that was mostly re-zoned for commercial use are asking for the remainder of that land to receive the same zoning. Kent County Planning Director Sarah Keifer said the reMore
DOVER, Del. (AP) - Members of the legislature's budget-writing committee have approved spending $23 million to give state employees $500 bonuses next year, on top of pay raises proposed by Democratic Gov. John Carney.More
Photo: MGN Images
Seaford police are asking the public's help in identifying a car believed to have been used in a weekend home invasion in which one of the suspects put a gun up to a 5-year-old girl's head and threatened to shoot her.More
CBS Corp. is asking a judge to bless a move by its board to dilute the stock voting power of its controlling shareholder, the latest step in an ongoing legal battle for control of the mass media company.More
