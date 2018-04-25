Police Investigate Deadly Easton Crash

EASTON, Md.- An Easton woman has died following a car accident in Talbot County Monday afternoon.
According to police, around 4 p.m., a 2001 Honda Accord, driven by 85-year-old Melissa Taylor, was exiting the parking lot of the U5 Foods store near Dover Road and Ocean Gateway when it collided with a 2018 GMC Yukon, which was traveling southbound on Dover Road after crossing Route 50.
Taylor was flown to R. Adams Crowley Shock Trauma Center, where she later died from her injuries.
The driver of the Yukon, identified as 61-year-old Rodney Spring of Easton, was transported to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center for treatment for his injuries. He has since been released, police said.
Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact M/Pfc. Howard Maxwell at 410-822-1111.
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
Several law enforcement agencies cracked down on an illegal drug operation involving thousands of dollars in drug money that lasted almost three years throughout the Eastern Shore of Maryland, according to Dorchester County Sheriff James Phillips.
Traffic using the 500 block of Race Street in Cambridge is being diverted so that structural engineers can determine the stability of the building at 507 Race Street, which partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon, according to city officials.
OCEAN CITY, Md--In Worcester County, Ocean City officials are beefing up security this summer by installing new boardwalk barriers. "We're installing barriers to prevent vehicles from accessing the boardwalk, we want to make sure that we are better safe tMore
After pleading to the Wicomico County Council to fund the Board of Education's requests over maintenance of effort earlier this month, the community has taken matters into their own hands to help back the Superintendent's initiatives.More
(Photo credit: City of Cambridge)
Traffic using the 500 block of Race Street in Cambridge is being diverted so that structural engineers can determine the stability of a building that partially collapsed, city officials said Wednesday afternoon.More
(Photo: Maryland Department of Natural Resources)
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is providing $12.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants to enhance and improve public boating access, facilities and navigation throughout the state.More
The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced Wedneday that it is providing $12.5 million in Waterway Improvement Fund grants to enhance and improve public boating access, facilities and navigation throughout the state.