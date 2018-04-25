Police Investigate Deadly Easton Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Investigate Deadly Easton Crash

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 5:14 PM Updated:

EASTON, Md.- An Easton woman has died following a car accident in Talbot County Monday afternoon.

According to police, around 4 p.m., a 2001 Honda Accord, driven by 85-year-old Melissa Taylor, was exiting the parking lot of the U5 Foods store near Dover Road and Ocean Gateway when it collided with a 2018 GMC Yukon, which was traveling southbound on Dover Road after crossing Route 50.

Taylor was flown to R. Adams Crowley Shock Trauma Center, where she later died from her injuries.

The driver of the Yukon, identified as 61-year-old Rodney Spring of Easton, was transported to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center for treatment for his injuries. He has since been released, police said. 

Witnesses to the crash are asked to contact M/Pfc. Howard Maxwell at 410-822-1111.

