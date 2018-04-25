Salisbury Kitchen Fire Causes Over $20,000 in Damages

SALISBURY, Md. -- The Maryland State Fire Marshal said that a kitchen fire that started Wednesday afternoon caused an estimated $20,000 in damages.

According to the Fire Marshal's Office, the fire started just after 1 p.m. in a home on Liberty St. in Salisbury. Investigators said the fire started in the kitchen and the fire alarms did activate.

The Salisbury Fire Department responded and put the fire out in about 15 minutes, the Fire Marshal said. It caused about $20,000 in damages to the structure and about $2,000 in damages to the contents inside the home. Investigators ruled it accidental.