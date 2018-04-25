Report Finds Bay's Underwater Grasses Surpassing Restoration Goals

CAMBRIDGE, Md. - It's a record! For the fifth year in a row, researchers say the Chesapeake's Bay underwater grasses are growing. A new report from Maryland Department of Natural Resources says the state now has over 60,000 acres of underwater Bay grass.

Watermen like Johnny Shockley say a better Bay means a better catch.

"This is definitely and ultimately the best sign that we can have to see the grasses come back," Shockley said. "That will not only save the Bay but save the people that depend on it."

In the report, all or part of nine Maryland rivers surpassed their Bay grass goal. On Delmarva that includes, the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal, which increased the most by 255 percent. The Elk River at 113 percent. In Kent County, the Chester River saw an increase of over 40,000 percent, because their goal was set very low. Delmarva's longest river, the Choptank, reached 106 percent of its goal, the first since 1984. Fishing Bay at 186 percent. The Manokin River at 168 percent and the Big Annemessex River at 155 percent.

Farmers like Greg Gannon of CH Gannon & Sons says advancing agricultural technology is helping save the Bay.

"The Bay grasses have been on the increase for some years now, but definitely happy to hear that that continues," Gannon said.

Both watermen and farmers, like Gannon, say they owe the success of the Bay grasses to teamwork.

"Everybody is kind of one team," Gannon said.