Mother of Dead Toddler Charged with Felony Child Abuse

Posted: Apr 25, 2018 11:53 PM Updated:

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) - Police in Virginia say they have charged a mother of a dead toddler with child abuse after authorities found the 2-year-old with burns on various parts of her body.

Norfolk Police said Wednesday that 23-year-old Shelby R. Love and her 33-year-old boyfriend John Tucker Hardee were both charged with felony child abuse and neglect.

Police said they responded to a call about an unresponsive child early Wednesday. The child was later pronounced dead at Children's Hospital of The King's Daughter.

Both Love and Hardee are currently being held in jail without bond.

