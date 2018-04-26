House Lawmakers to Vote on Assisted-Suicide Bill

DOVER, Del. (AP) - House lawmakers are set to vote on a bill allowing doctor-assisted suicide in Delaware.



The legislation to be voted on Thursday allows an adult diagnosed with a terminal illness and expected to die within six months to request prescription medicine to end his or her life. A consulting physician would have to confirm the attending doctor's diagnosis.



The patient would have to make both oral and written requests and would have to wait at least 15 days after the initial request before receiving the drugs.



Opponents of the measure include the Medical Society of Delaware.