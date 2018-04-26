Virginia's Individual Income Tax Deadline is May 1

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginians have just a few more days to file their state tax returns.

Unlike most states, Virginia's individual income tax deadline does not coincide with the federal tax deadline of April 15.

Virginia gives its residents until May 1 to file their state tax returns. Tax Commissioner Craig Burns is urging residents to file their tax returns electronically by Tuesday's deadline and to request their refunds by direct deposit. Burns said residents who file electronically are likely to get their refunds sooner than those who file on paper or request refunds by check.

Residents who made $66,000 or less in 2017 can filed their state returns through free tax preparation software.